DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. DiamondRock Hospitality has a payout ratio of 51.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,379,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,775. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,129.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, insider Mark W. Brugger acquired 10,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of 26 hotels and resorts that contains 9,472 guest rooms located in 17 different markets in North America and the United States Virgin Islands. Its business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotel properties in the United States.

