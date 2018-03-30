Comparing American Railcar Industries (ARII) and Diana Containerships (DCIX)

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ: DCIX) and American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Dividends

American Railcar Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Diana Containerships does not pay a dividend. American Railcar Industries pays out 87.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diana Containerships and American Railcar Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Containerships $23.81 million 0.44 $3.81 million N/A N/A American Railcar Industries $476.84 million 1.50 $142.17 million $1.83 20.44

American Railcar Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Diana Containerships.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Diana Containerships and American Railcar Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Containerships 0 0 0 0 N/A American Railcar Industries 0 3 1 0 2.25

American Railcar Industries has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.60%. Given American Railcar Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Railcar Industries is more favorable than Diana Containerships.

Volatility & Risk

Diana Containerships has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Railcar Industries has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diana Containerships and American Railcar Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Containerships 16.04% -25.92% -12.46% American Railcar Industries 29.82% 6.15% 2.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Diana Containerships shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of American Railcar Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of American Railcar Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Railcar Industries beats Diana Containerships on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diana Containerships

Diana Containerships Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the ownership of containerships. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of six panamax and six post-panamax containerships with a combined carrying capacity of 61,517 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet included SAGITTA, CENTAURUS, NEW JERSEY, PAMINA, DOMINGO, DOUKATO, PUELO, PUCON, MARCH, GREAT and HAMBURG. The Company’s customers include national, regional and international companies. The Company charters its vessels to customers primarily pursuant to short-term and long-term time charters. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries included Likiep Shipping Company Inc., Orangina Inc., Rongerik Shipping Company Inc., Dud Shipping Company Inc., Mago Shipping Company Inc., Eluk Shipping Company Inc., Oruk Shipping Company Inc., Meck Shipping Company Inc., Langor Shipping Company Inc. and Unitized Ocean Transport Limited.

About American Railcar Industries

American Railcar Industries, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of hopper and tank railcars. The Company designs and manufactures railcars and a range of components for the North American railcar and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: manufacturing, railcar leasing and railcar services. The Company’s Manufacturing segment consists of railcar manufacturing and railcar and industrial component manufacturing. The Railcar leasing segment consists of railcars manufactured by it and leased to third parties under operating leases. The Railcar services segment consists of railcar repair, engineering and field services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s operations included eight manufacturing plants that fabricate and assemble raw materials, mainly steel, into railcars, railcar components and industrial components; eight railcar repair plants; and 11 mobile repair (mobile units) and mini repair shop (mini shop) locations.

