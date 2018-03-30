Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dicks Sporting Goods earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the sporting goods retailer an impact score of 46.5162097279609 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently commented on DKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

DKS stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,669.96, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $52.31.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

