Digimarc (DMRC) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $23.90

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 139100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Digimarc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Digimarc from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Securities set a $43.00 price objective on Digimarc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 102.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. equities analysts predict that Digimarc will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $152,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,187.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $344,710. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth about $5,016,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the third quarter worth about $3,614,000. Garelick Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Garelick Capital Partners LP now owns 332,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 58,392 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 253,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 687,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

