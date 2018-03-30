Digital Money Bits Trading 40.3% Lower This Week (DMB)

Digital Money Bits (CURRENCY:DMB) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Digital Money Bits has a market cap of $1,500.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Digital Money Bits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Money Bits has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar. One Digital Money Bits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Digital Money Bits

DMB is a coin. Digital Money Bits’ total supply is 10,421,300 coins and its circulating supply is 421,300 coins. Digital Money Bits’ official Twitter account is @DMBCoin. Digital Money Bits’ official website is dmb-currency.com.

Digital Money Bits Coin Trading

Digital Money Bits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Digital Money Bits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Money Bits must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Money Bits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

