Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dime Community Bancshares earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.8513352747435 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 274,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,279. The company has a market capitalization of $694.37, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.74. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 8.30%. sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCOM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

In other news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $192,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,027.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,300 shares of company stock worth $81,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

