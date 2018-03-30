Raymond James Financial Cuts Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRT) Price Target to C$7.50

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Beacon Securities lowered Dirtt Environmental Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$8.25 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Laurentian dropped their target price on Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of TSE DRT traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.95. 335,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,410. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.39 and a 1 year high of C$7.07.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$74.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.50 million. Dirtt Environmental Solutions had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is a manufacturer of customized interiors. The Company combines its three-dimensional (3D) design, configuration and manufacturing software (ICE or ICE Software) with in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and a distribution partner (DP) network.

