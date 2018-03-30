Discovery Communications (DISCK) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Discovery Communications earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.3445921008539 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

DISCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discovery Communications from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Discovery Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. 8,062,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,274. Discovery Communications has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,454.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

