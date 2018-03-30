HM Payson & Co. Sells 30,795 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,795 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 94,170 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the third quarter valued at $399,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 8.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 101.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 48,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 26.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCK stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,062,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,274. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $7,359.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Discovery Communications had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 21.68%.

DISCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

