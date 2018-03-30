Discovery Inc (DISCA) Short Interest Up 19.5% in March

Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,255,402 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 30,337,366 shares. Currently, 24.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,441,048 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discovery to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barrington Research upgraded Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 16,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $367,141.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,598.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $61,909.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $913,006. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,729,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,758,000 after buying an additional 123,603 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,325,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,132,000 after buying an additional 709,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,030,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,433,000 after buying an additional 56,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,881,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,058,000 after buying an additional 383,048 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,997,000 after buying an additional 1,015,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $8,279.74, a P/E ratio of -35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $30.25.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. Discovery’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Discovery will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc, formerly Discovery Communications, Inc, is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements.

