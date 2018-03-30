DISH Network (DISH) Debt Trading 1% Higher

An issue of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) debt rose 1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 7.75% coupon and is set to mature on July 1, 2026. The debt is now trading at $94.50 and was trading at $92.75 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

DISH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cowen set a $54.00 price target on shares of DISH Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,100. DISH Network Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $17,674.74, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.11.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Khemka sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $234,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth $154,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

