DISH Network (DISH) PT Set at $54.00 by Cowen

Cowen set a $54.00 price objective on DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut DISH Network from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.82.

DISH Network stock opened at $37.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $17,376.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.11. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Khemka sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $234,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in DISH Network by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 176,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 32,445 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in DISH Network by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

