News coverage about Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) has trended somewhat negative on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diversified Restaurant earned a daily sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 48.0689248620038 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAUC remained flat at $$1.35 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,698. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25, a PE ratio of -27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.44, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34. Diversified Restaurant has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.12.

Get Diversified Restaurant alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Diversified Restaurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/diversified-restaurant-sauc-earning-somewhat-critical-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (DRH) is a restaurant company. The Company is a franchisee of Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW).As of September 25, 2016, the Company operated 64 BWW restaurants, which are located in Michigan, Florida, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. The BWW restaurants feature a range of menu items with a multimedia social environment, a bar and an open layout designed to create a dining experience for sports fans and families.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Restaurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Restaurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.