Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 1.9% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,706,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,407,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $251,106.77, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Wells Fargo will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Wells Fargo’s payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Group raised Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Buckingham Research upgraded Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wells Fargo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.90.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

