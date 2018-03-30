Dixie Group (DXYN) and Whirlpool (WHR) Head to Head Review

Dixie Group (NASDAQ: DXYN) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Whirlpool pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Dixie Group does not pay a dividend. Whirlpool pays out 96.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whirlpool has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dixie Group and Whirlpool’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dixie Group $412.46 million 0.11 -$9.55 million ($0.60) -4.58 Whirlpool $21.25 billion 0.51 $350.00 million $4.56 33.58

Whirlpool has higher revenue and earnings than Dixie Group. Dixie Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whirlpool, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dixie Group and Whirlpool, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dixie Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Whirlpool 0 5 1 0 2.17

Whirlpool has a consensus target price of $189.40, suggesting a potential upside of 23.70%. Given Whirlpool’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Whirlpool is more favorable than Dixie Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Dixie Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Whirlpool shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Dixie Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Whirlpool shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dixie Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whirlpool has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dixie Group and Whirlpool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dixie Group -2.32% -1.35% -0.40% Whirlpool 1.65% 18.36% 5.08%

Summary

Whirlpool beats Dixie Group on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc. is engaged in marketing, manufacturing and selling of carpet and rugs. The Company offers its products to various residential and commercial customers through its various sales forces and brands. The Company operates through the carpet and rug manufacturing segment. The Company also provides carpet and yarn related services to other manufacturers. The Company’s brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, Atlas Carpet Mills, Masland Contract and Masland Hospitality. Dixie International sells its brands outside of the North American market. Fabrica markets and manufactures various residential carpet and custom rugs. Masland Contract markets and manufactures broadloom and modular carpet tile for the specified commercial marketplace. Masland Residential markets and manufactures design-driven specialty carpets and rugs for the residential marketplace. Dixie Home markets a range of tufted broadloom residential and commercial carpets.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names. In EMEA, it markets and distributes its home appliances primarily under the Whirlpool, Bauknecht, Ignis, Maytag, Laden, Indesit and Privileg brand names, and domestic appliances under the KitchenAid, Hotpoint and Hotpoint-Ariston brand names. In Latin America, it markets and distributes its home appliances and small domestic appliances primarily under the Consul, Brastemp, Whirlpool and KitchenAid brand names. The Company markets and distributes its products in Asia primarily under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Diqua and Royalstar brand names. It manufactures and markets a line of home appliances and related products.

