3,000 Shares in Medtronic plc. (MDT) Acquired by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,308,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $257,302,000 after purchasing an additional 53,474 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 475,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,995,000 after purchasing an additional 45,826 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 27,564.6% in the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 1,403,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,079 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.5% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 39,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 25.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 463,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,152,000 after acquiring an additional 94,105 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106,342.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Medtronic plc. has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.24.

In related news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $2,223,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Lenehan sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $109,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,469 shares of company stock worth $11,016,054. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

