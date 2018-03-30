DMarket (DMT) Trading Up 81% This Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, DMarket has traded up 81% against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $21.43 million and $4.11 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00008011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00739037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00146903 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032730 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,863 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket.

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

