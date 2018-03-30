Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $14.58 Million Position in Visa (V)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 5.6% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Beach Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 455.7% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 144,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 118,159 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.4% during the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 75,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.4% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 963,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $90,321,000 after buying an additional 135,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 104.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. Visa has a 12-month low of $88.13 and a 12-month high of $126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $241,907.06, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Visa will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.24 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Visa from $126.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.21.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

