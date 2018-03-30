Dollarcoin Market Cap Reaches $126,784.00 (DLC)

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Dollarcoin has traded down 39.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dollarcoin has a total market cap of $126,784.00 and $77.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dollarcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,721.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $681.72 or 0.10185100 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022907 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00154595 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.02018160 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018121 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00020843 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002927 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Dollarcoin Coin Profile

DLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollarcoin ia Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It uses the SHA256 algorithm and has a 6% premine. “

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

Dollarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Dollarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

