Dominion Cove Point LNG (DM) Given a $25.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) received a $25.00 price target from analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 62.87% from the stock’s current price.

DM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in a research note on Wednesday. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Mizuho set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Cove Point LNG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

NYSE:DM opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Dominion Cove Point LNG has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,583.91, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). Dominion Cove Point LNG had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Dominion Cove Point LNG’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Cove Point LNG will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Dominion Cove Point LNG news, major shareholder Grid Plc National sold 6,783,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $171,348,001.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Cove Point LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG during the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG by 42.3% during the third quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

