DopeCoin Trading Down 31.9% This Week (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $30,346.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.81 or 0.01701540 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004513 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015023 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001282 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00024389 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

