Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Share Price

News articles about Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dorchester Minerals earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the energy company an impact score of 44.4256533495921 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Separately, BidaskClub cut Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,026. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.48, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 67.07%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $32,497.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $235,294.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,865 shares of company stock worth $502,241. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

