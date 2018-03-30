Dotcoin (DOT) Price Hits $0.0176 on Top Exchanges

Dotcoin (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Dotcoin has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Dotcoin has a market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $21,733.00 worth of Dotcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dotcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.36 or 0.01706130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007798 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004554 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014979 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001291 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00024253 BTC.

About Dotcoin

Dotcoin (CRYPTO:DOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Dotcoin’s total supply is 556,449,750 coins and its circulating supply is 291,449,750 coins. Dotcoin’s official Twitter account is @dotcoinnz. Dotcoin’s official website is www.cryptopia.co.nz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dotcoin was developed by Cryptopia and it provides instant payments without the need for central authority. “

Buying and Selling Dotcoin

Dotcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase Dotcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dotcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dotcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

