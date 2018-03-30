DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,223,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.35% of DowDuPont worth $585,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,234,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 3rd quarter worth $2,095,726,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 3rd quarter worth $1,920,750,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,283,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,570,000 after acquiring an additional 797,843 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 3rd quarter worth $1,111,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DWDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of DowDuPont from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.77.

In other news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $145,354.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.46 billion. DowDuPont’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.82%.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, traits and crop protection.

