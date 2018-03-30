Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Position in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. McDonald's accounts for about 0.8% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in McDonald's by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.5% during the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% during the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. ValuEngine cut McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group upgraded McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays set a $193.00 target price on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Goldman Sachs set a $180.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray increased their target price on McDonald's from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

MCD stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.38. 5,289,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,866,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $128.60 and a 52 week high of $178.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $125,856.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

