Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Stake Lowered by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Dril-Quip worth $20,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,351,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 43.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 842,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,199,000 after acquiring an additional 255,037 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 617,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,432,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 419,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 120,858 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 216,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 116,385 shares during the period.

NYSE DRQ opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,660.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.75 and a beta of 0.81. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $56.55.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.73 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray set a $40.00 price target on Dril-Quip and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on Dril-Quip and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc (Dril-Quip) designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered drilling and production equipment. The Company’s operations are organized into three geographic segments: Western Hemisphere, including North and South America, headquartered in Houston, Texas; Eastern Hemisphere, including Europe and Africa, headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, and Asia-Pacific, including the Pacific Rim, Southeast Asia, Australia, India and the Middle East, headquartered in Singapore.

