Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a research note released on Monday, March 19th.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.94) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.88) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.32) price objective (up from GBX 475 ($6.56)) on shares of DS Smith in a report on Monday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.25) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.29) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 546.63 ($7.55).

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 470.60 ($6.50) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,280.00 and a PE ratio of 2,353.00. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 5.26 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 565 ($7.81).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.

WARNING: “DS Smith’s (SMDS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/ds-smith-smds-given-buy-rating-at-citigroup-updated.html.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc is a provider of corrugated packaging in Europe and plastic packaging across the world. The Company’s segments include UK, Western Europe, DCH and Northern Europe, Central Europe and Italy, and Plastics. The Company designs and manufactures plastic bags and taps and fitments for use in bag-in-box packaging for liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.