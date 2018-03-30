DubaiCoin (DBIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $54,711.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $3.41 or 0.00049499 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $54,711.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00206919 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00108688 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052592 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00113037 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00188010 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000521 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000990 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002851 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 2,232,901 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

