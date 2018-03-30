Duerr (DUE) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €129.00 ($159.26) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS set a €107.00 ($132.10) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €95.00 ($117.28) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €112.88 ($139.35).

DUE stock opened at €89.14 ($110.05) on Thursday. Duerr has a 52-week low of €76.69 ($94.68) and a 52-week high of €120.55 ($148.83). The company has a market cap of $3,290.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71.

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and offers hardware and software solutions in the area of paint shop technology, as well as software for networking and controlling production systems.

