Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Share Price

News headlines about Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Duluth earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.5264609832958 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.73. 254,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.28, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.13. Duluth has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Duluth had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Duluth in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Duluth in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

In other Duluth news, Director William E. Ferry sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $337,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc is a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories. The Company offers a line of functional products, such as its Longtail T shirts, Buck Naked underwear and Fire Hose work pants. The Company’s segments include direct and retail. The direct segment includes revenues from the Company’s Website and catalogs.

