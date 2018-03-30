e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $5,736.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.88 or 0.01721420 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004671 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015279 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001326 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022634 BTC.

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,697,367 coins and its circulating supply is 16,571,530 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

