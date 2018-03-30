E-L Financial Corp Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of ELF stock traded up C$1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$808.00. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 757. E-L Financial has a 52-week low of C$785.20 and a 52-week high of C$877.16.

In other E-L Financial news, insider Maria Victoria Duncan Jackman purchased 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$810.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,850.00. Also, Director Robert Beverley Matthews purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$819.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,910.00. Insiders acquired a total of 296 shares of company stock worth $240,835 over the last quarter.

About E-L Financial

E-L Financial Corp Ltd is a Canada-based investment and insurance holding company. It operates through the segments: E-L Corporate and The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire or Empire Life). The operation of E-L Corporate segment include the oversight of investments in global equities held through direct and indirect holdings of common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies and other private companies in United, Economic and Algoma.

