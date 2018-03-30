East Coast Asset Management LLC. Sells 11,412 Shares of Mastercard (MA)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,412 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 8.2% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 27,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $179,103.28, a PE ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $111.01 and a 12-month high of $183.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In related news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $5,526,516.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at $10,809,619.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,745 shares of company stock worth $9,222,084. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vetr raised Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.72 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $166.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mastercard from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.46.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

