East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Earns News Impact Score of 0.13

News headlines about East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. East West Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.095867362582 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,346. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $9,039.78, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.93% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $365.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. UBS started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 461 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $30,015.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,719.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,461 shares of company stock worth $641,846. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which operates in the United States and Greater China. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.

