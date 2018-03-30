East West Bancorp (EWBC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS

Stock analysts at UBS started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 588,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $8,935.71, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $365.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 31.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $30,015.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $354,719.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,461 shares of company stock valued at $641,846. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. National Pension Service bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which operates in the United States and Greater China. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.

