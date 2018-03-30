eBay (EBAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,804,224 shares, a decrease of 4.2% from the February 28th total of 31,111,004 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,231,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $40.24 on Friday. eBay has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40,705.86, a P/E ratio of -37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. eBay had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 22,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $992,007.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,990.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 131,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $5,680,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 393,202 shares of company stock worth $16,971,727. 6.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in eBay by 455.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,720 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

