ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECT) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $1.71

ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 166200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ECA Marcellus Trust I stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.54% of ECA Marcellus Trust I worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation located in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 52 horizontal natural gas development wells drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation covering approximately 9,300 acres held by ECA in Greene County, Pennsylvania.

