Insider Selling: Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $700,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,700,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 392,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,987. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $773.48, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECHO. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. UBS upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company utilizes a technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers to facilitate its transportation and logistics services.

