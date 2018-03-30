Eclipse Resources (ECR) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.44. 1,016,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 833,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eclipse Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. KeyCorp set a $3.00 price objective on Eclipse Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Eclipse Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank set a $4.00 price objective on Eclipse Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Eclipse Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Get Eclipse Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.37 million. Eclipse Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Eclipse Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Oleg E. Tolmachev sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 594,051 shares in the company, valued at $962,362.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii bought 37,823,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $92,289,574.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eclipse Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Eclipse Resources by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Eclipse Resources during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eclipse Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eclipse Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Eclipse Resources (ECR) Trading 5.9% Higher” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/eclipse-resources-ecr-trading-5-9-higher.html.

About Eclipse Resources

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Eclipse Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eclipse Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.