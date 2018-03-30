Eclipse Resources Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (ECR)

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eclipse Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter.

Get Eclipse Resources alerts:

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.37 million. Eclipse Resources had a net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Eclipse Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Eclipse Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank set a $4.00 target price on shares of Eclipse Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp set a $3.00 target price on shares of Eclipse Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eclipse Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Shares of Eclipse Resources stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $401.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 2.86. Eclipse Resources has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eclipse Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Eclipse Resources by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Eclipse Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Eclipse Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eclipse Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii acquired 37,823,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $92,289,574.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Oleg E. Tolmachev sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 594,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Eclipse Resources Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (ECR)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/eclipse-resources-forecasted-to-post-q4-2018-earnings-of-0-01-per-share-ecr.html.

Eclipse Resources Company Profile

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Eclipse Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eclipse Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.