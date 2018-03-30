ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

ECN Capital stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 304,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,271. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.00 and a 52 week high of C$4.40.

In other news, insider Jr. Donald Frank Glisson acquired 350,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.63 per share, with a total value of C$1,270,500.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.20 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.87.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp., an independent financial services company, originates, co-invests in, and manages asset-based financing and related service programs. The company operates through four segments: Home Improvement Finance, Manufactured Housing Finance, Rail Finance, and Aviation Finance. The Home Improvement Finance segment primarily provides prime and super-prime retail installment contracts to finance home improvement projects in the U.S.

