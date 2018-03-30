EcoCoin Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (ECO)

EcoCoin (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. One EcoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, EcoCoin has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. EcoCoin has a market capitalization of $172,946.00 and $131.00 worth of EcoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001909 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001637 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,849.00 or 3.22724000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 150.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00150809 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003283 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002335 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

EcoCoin Profile

EcoCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. EcoCoin’s total supply is 1,159,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,858 coins. EcoCoin’s official website is www.ecocoin.us. EcoCoin’s official Twitter account is @ECO_ecocoin. The Reddit community for EcoCoin is /r/eco_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EcoCoin Coin Trading

EcoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase EcoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EcoCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EcoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

