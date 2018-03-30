Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Share Price

News stories about Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ecolab earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.3136578691422 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.07. 1,319,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,136. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $124.38 and a 52-week high of $140.50. The firm has a market cap of $39,593.82, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $145.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ecolab from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $652,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,727,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 694,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,722,710.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,848,529 shares of company stock worth $248,579,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

