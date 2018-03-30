Edge Therapeutics (EDGE) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Underperform”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Edge Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edge Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Edge Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Edge Therapeutics alerts:

Edge Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 12,099,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,723. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Edge Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

In other news, insider R. Loch Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,120,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $308,350. Company insiders own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 261,850 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edge Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 882,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 36,087 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edge Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Edge Therapeutics (EDGE) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Underperform”” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/edge-therapeutics-edge-downgraded-by-credit-suisse-group-to-underperform.html.

About Edge Therapeutics

Edge Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies capable of transforming treatment paradigms in the management of acute, life-threatening critical care conditions. The Company’s initial product candidates target rare, acute, life-threatening neurological and other conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Edge Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edge Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.