Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (EDPFY) to Buy

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

EDPFY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447. The stock has a market cap of $13,861.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.79. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

About EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A

EDP Energias de Portugal SA is a Portugal-based utility company. Its segments are Long Term Contracted Generation in Iberia, which includes the activity of electricity generation of plants with contractual stability compensation and special regime generation plants in Portugal and Spain; Liberalized Activities in Iberia, which includes the activity of unregulated generation and supply of electricity in Portugal and Spain, and gas in Spain; Regulated Networks in Iberia, which includes the activities of electricity distribution in Portugal and Spain, gas distribution in Spain, and last resort supplier; EDP Renovaveis, which includes power generation activity through renewable energy resources, and EDP Brasil, which includes the activities of electricity generation, distribution and supply in Brazil.

