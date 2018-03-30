EggCoin (EGG) Price Hits $0.0221 on Top Exchanges

EggCoin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, EggCoin has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EggCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. EggCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of EggCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EggCoin alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00571002 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006118 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000583 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002512 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003478 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00087267 BTC.

EggCoin Profile

EggCoin (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015.

Buying and Selling EggCoin

EggCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase EggCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EggCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EggCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for EggCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EggCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.