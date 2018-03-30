Elastic (XEL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $212,099.00

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Elastic has a total market cap of $17.44 million and approximately $212,099.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastic coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002753 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Heat Wallet. Over the last week, Elastic has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastic Coin Profile

Elastic uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,767,730 coins. Elastic’s official message board is talk.elasticexplorer.org. The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastic’s official website is www.elastic.pw. Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastic is an open-source project that provides the infastructure for a decentralized supercomputer. r, designed to carry out arbitrary tasks over the internet. Those who need computational resources, model their problem using Elastic’s programming language (Elastic PL) and broadcast it on the network, along with a certain amount of XEL coins. The Elastic miners are then motivated to offer their computational resources in exchange for a portion of those XEL coins. Elastic offers potential buyers a large parallel computation cluster composed of many CPUs and GPUs supplied by the miners. The network is powered by its own PoW cryptocurrency (XEL) and provides a market-based mechanism to buy and sell computational resources. “

Elastic Coin Trading

Elastic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Heat Wallet. It is not presently possible to buy Elastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastic must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

