Elbit Imaging (EMITF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Elbit Imaging (NASDAQ:EMITF) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Elbit Imaging earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.6760173929972 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of EMITF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 32,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,303. Elbit Imaging has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd. engages, directly and through its investee companies, in the fields of commercial centers, hotels, medical industries and devices, and plots in India. The Company’s segments include Commercial centers, Hotel, Medical Industries and devices, and Plots in India. Commercial centers segment include initiation, construction and sale of commercial centers and other mixed-use real property projects, principally in the retail sector.

