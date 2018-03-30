Desjardins Downgrades Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) to Sell

Desjardins cut shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has C$1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.75. Desjardins also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

ELD stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.08. 2,210,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,067. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,120.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.80.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration, development and mining company. The Company’s geographical segments include Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Romania and Other. The Turkey segment includes the Kisladag and the Efemcukuru mines and exploration activities in Turkey. The Brazil segment includes the Vila Nova mine, the Tocantinzinho project and exploration activities in Brazil.

