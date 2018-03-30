Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Receives $134.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs lowered Electronic Arts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.82 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,184,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,956,014.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $125,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,582.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,818. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $121.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36,601.85, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 19.67%. equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

